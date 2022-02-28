Russia-Ukraine crisis: In an attempt to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) under its mission ‘ Operation Ganga ’ on Sunday activated a dedicated Twitter handle, "OpGanga Helpline" (@opganga). The mission to evacuate the stranded Indians from Ukraine has been named as 'Operation Ganga'. Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, India has already set up round-the-clock "control centres" in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine through border-crossing points with these countries.

24x7 Control Centres set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovak Republic⬇️https://t.co/uMI1Wu5Jwd#OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/UXF1NVBFcr — OpGanga Helpline (@opganga) February 27, 2022

Here are the helpline details

The helpline numbers of the control room in Poland are: 48225400000, 48795850877 and 48792712511. Those requiring help can also write an email to controlroominwarsaw@gmail.com, according to the MEA.

The helpline numbers of the control room in Romania are: 40732124309, 40771632567, 40745161631 and 40741528123. The email address for contacting the control room in Romania is controlroombucharest@gmail.com.

The MEA said Indians can contact the control room in Hungary on phone numbers 36 308517373, 36 13257742 and 36 13257743. It also has a WhatsApp number: 36 308517373 for assistance.

The helpline numbers of the control room in Slovakia are 421 252631377, 421 252962916 and 421 951697560. The email address is hoc.bratislava@mea.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the fifth flight carrying 249 stranded Indian nationals have departed from Romania's Bucharest for Delhi under operation Ganga, informed External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday. Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

In an advisory to Indian nationals on Saturday, the embassy stressed that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and it is working continuously with Embassies in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens.

"All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv," the advisory read.

