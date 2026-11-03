Ukraine's 280-g drone detector intercepts real-time video feeds from Russian Molniya UAVs

Ukraine's Kyiv-based communications equipment startup CODE380 has developed a pocket-sized receiver that can intercept live camera feeds from Russian drones, allowing Ukrainian military units to monitor incoming threats before they strike. The device, known as the D·Vision SDR, can detect radio frequencies transmitted by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and display them on a screen, helping the operator determine a drone's direction and target.

The receiver weighs about 280 grams (10 ounces) and can detect a larger spectrum of drone signals than a few other competing devices. According to a 2 November report by Defense News, the technology could improve battlefield surveillance by allowing Ukrainian forces to passively monitor unencrypted video transmissions without broadcasting signals that might reveal their positions.

D·Vision SDR can detect drone signals across multiple frequencies Created by CODE380, the D·Vision SDR is a software-defined radio that scans frequencies from 500 MHz to 8.7 GHz. The system takes in incoming signals and outputs video feeds to the viewer, and its software design allows it to be updated to accommodate new drone specifications, according to the publication.

The receiver can scan without blind spots across its frequency range and provides better sensitivity, the developers told DOU, a news platform for software developers and IT specialists in Ukraine, on 17 October. According to Militarnyi, it can transmit analogue video signals over distances of up to 10 kilometres within a frequency range of 540 MHz to 6 GHz. At higher frequencies, its detection range drops to about 3.5-5 kilometres.

The device can monitor video feeds from Russia's Molniya drones One of the receiver's main features is that it covers the frequency range of 4.1 GHz to 4.5 GHz. In June, Russian Molniya strike drones were reportedly starting to send video feeds over this range.

Serhii 'Flash' Beskrestnov, a radio specialist and adviser to Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, highlighted the issue in a Facebook post in June. He cautioned that many current drone detectors are not sensitive to these frequencies, which could leave dangerous blind spots.

Unlike active detection systems, the D·Vision SDR works passively. This enables it to receive messages from drones without transmitting messages that could expose the location of Ukrainian units.

Lighter than competing Ukrainian drone detectors The D·Vision SDR is much lighter than a couple of other Ukrainian-built receivers. Babai's Vydun 7.5 weighs approximately 900 g, as specified by the manufacturer, while Contra-drone's SENSE-4 weighs approximately 600 g. BlueBird Tech's Chuyka 3.0 weighs up to 650 g.

At around 280 g, CODE380's receiver may help drone operators carry more detection gear on missions.

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Digital drone feeds could challenge interception technology However, the technology has its drawbacks. Many of the current receivers don't work well with encrypted digital video or fibre-optic drones, and some signals are out of range.

Beskrestnov has also cautioned that, in the future, Russia may increasingly shift to digital video transmission, making its analogue receivers less effective. In August 2026, The New York Times reported that some Russian Molniya drones were using artificial intelligence systems powered by Nvidia chips and could operate without emitting detectable radio signals.