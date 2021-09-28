UN members seek new cyber discussions amid rising ransomware attacks

While there is momentum for the U.S. and its allies to cooperate more closely on cybersecurity, governments around the world are struggling to protect their own infrastructure and companies from the growing number of attacks, said Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar, Estonia’s ambassador-at-large for cyber issues. “It’s a bit like we have a pandemic and there’s not enough doctors. That’s the issue we have now in cyberspace," she said in an interview.