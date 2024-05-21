Unexpectedly, the cost of big cyber-attacks is falling
Summary
- Natural disasters tend to do far more harm than man-made code
LAST OCTOBER Anne Neuberger, America’s top cyber official, issued a dire warning. Cybercrime would cost the world more than $23trn by 2027, up from $8.4trn in 2022. More recently the IMF noted that cyber-attacks have doubled since the covid-19 pandemic. “The risk of extreme losses from cyber incidents is increasing," said the fund. These could even pose “an acute threat to macrofinancial stability". But is the economic impact of cyber-attacks really so large—or rising so fast?