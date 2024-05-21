Unexpectedly, the cost of big cyber-attacks is falling

But Mr Johansmeyer’s first point is that this is not especially large by the standard of natural disasters, which can serve as one useful benchmark for comparison. In 2022 Hurricane Ian caused ten times the damage in Florida; Hurricane Katrina caused nearly 20 times as much. The wildfires that raged in California between 2017 and 2021 probably cost more than $117bn annually. NotPetya was a pinprick in comparison. Moreover, it was not even, as America’s government claimed at the time, “the most destructive and costly cyber-attack in history". At least two other cyber-attacks—the SoBig virus in 2003 and the MyDoom attack a year later—were far larger when adjusted for inflation (see chart).