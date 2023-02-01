Union Budget 2023: Key takeaways for the tech industry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the last full budget of PM Narendra Modi led government today. In her speech, the minister said that the government’s ‘vision for the Amrit Kaal includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy with strong public finances, and a robust financial sector’. Here’s all technology-related announcements made by the minister during her budget speech
Common Business Identifier
For the business establishments required to have a Permanent Account Number (PAN), the PAN will be used as the common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies. This will bring ease of doing business; and it will be facilitated through a legal mandate
Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture
Digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as an open source, open standard and inter operable public good. This will enable inclusive, farmer-centric solutions through relevant information services for crop planning and health, improved access to farm inputs, credit, and insurance, help for crop estimation, market intelligence, and support for growth of agri-tech industry and start-ups.
Digital payments continue to find wide acceptance. In 2022, they show increase of 76 per cent in transactions and 91 per cent in value. Fiscal support for this digital public infrastructure will continue in 2023-24.
