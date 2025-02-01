Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a setup of new centre of excellence in artificial intelligence for education in the Union Budget 2025.

Speaking during her budget speech, Sitharaman said, “I had announced three centres of excellence in artificial intelligence for agriculture, health and sustainable cities in 2023. Now, a centre of excellence in artificial intelligence for education will be setup with a total outlay of ₹500 crore.”

FM proposes increasing capacity of IITs, medical colleges: FM Sitharaman also noted that the capacity of IITs has increased by 100% in the last 10 years and that an additional 6,500 students will be accommodated in IITs established after 2014 in the coming year.

“The capacity of IITs will be expanded. The total number of students in the 23 IITs has increased by 100%, from 65,000 to 1.35 lakh in the past 10 years. Additional infrastructure will be created in the five IITs established after 2014 to accommodate 6,500 more students. The hostel and other infrastructure capacity at IIT Patna will also be expanded…." Sitharaman added.

The Finance minister also stated the government's intention of adding an additonal 10,000 seats in medical colleges and hospital in the coming year with an aim of adding 75,000 additional seats in the coming 5 years.