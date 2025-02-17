The Union government plans to launch the IndiaAI Compute Portal soon, enabling stakeholders to request compute capacity. The IndiaAI Mission will cover about 40% of compute costs for eligible users, providing 14,000 GPUs from various companies to support AI development.

Union government is planning to launch the IndiaAI Compute Portal in the coming days to enable stakeholders like central ministries and state governments to request for compute capacity through this portal, Hindustan Times reported. The IndiaAI Compute Pillar has also sent a memo to all union ministries, departments and chief secretaries about the subsidized pricing for compute capacity, network and storage services. Reportedly, the IndiaAI Mission will cover around 40% of the computing costs for "eligible users".

"Very soon, in the coming 7-8 days, we'll be launching the portal. So when we launch the portal, you'll come to know," Moneycontrol recently quoted IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as saying.

IndiaAI mission to provide 14,000GPUs: Meanwhile, the HT report added that the IndiaAI Mission will provide shared computing capacity through around 14,000 GPUs after ten shortlisted companies met the lowest bids.

Of these, 14,000 GPUs are reportedly already available with Yotta Data Services, E2E Networks, Tata Communications, and AWS's managed service providers, and the remaining 4,000 GPUs will be purchased with companies like Jio Platforms and CtrlS Datacenters buying the remaining 4,000 GPUs.

Reportedly, 70 percent of the promised GPUs are high-end like Vidia H100, while the remaining 30 percent are low-end GPUs with lower capacity or older generations.

Yotta Data Services is said to account for most of the compute capacity with 9,216 GPUs, including 8,192 Nvidia H100 chips. Meanwhile, AWS, which bid through its four managed service providers (CMS Computers, Locuz Enterprise Solutions, Orient Technologies, and Vensysco Technologies), will pony up 1,200 low-end GPUs that include 800 AWS Inferentia 2 and 400 Trainium 1 chips.

Additionally, Jio Platforms has agreed to provide 208 Nvidia H200 GPUs and 104 AMD MI300X GPUs. The company also plans to submit new lower bids for other GPUs during the continuous empanelment on April 30.

Notably, the Indian government has increased its focus on developing a homegrown artificial intelligence model since the recent rise of China's DeepSeek, which is claimed to be developed at a fraction of the cost of leading AI companies and trained on older chips.