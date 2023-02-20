Unleash your divine powers: Top video games where you can enter as a God

Do you want to feel your adrenaline pumping like divine powers? Well, some video games offer a diverse plethora of God like powers to players and allow players to become gods directly into the game. However, some other games set the premise in such a way that players become the ultimate decision makers like God. In case you want to feel like having some superpowers like God, here are some top rated games for you:

God of War

With the God of War, players can directly play as Kratos who is considered as the God of War in Greek mythology. This game has several versions with a series. Moreover, the story of the title has been divided into branches where one of them talks about Kratos dealing with other Greek gods and titans. This plot sets up some boss battles, which also includes one with the most powerful god - Zeus.

The other branch of the game takes the character to the Norse saga, where Atrues joins his father on the journey. God of War Rangnarok has become a major landmark in the series where Kratos continues his journey with his son to prevent major events.

Smite

Hi-Rez’s Smite lets players choose among more than 120 god characters from various cultures and mythologies. It offers a third person perspective and emerges a strong take on the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre. Standard gameplay comprises a 5vs5 mode where players have to pick their god characters. Players also get custom modes and they can enjoy more direct gameplay.

Hades

Hades has become a major sensation in indie pop-culture with references to gods. Players can enter as Zagreus who is a prince of Underworld and the son of Hades. Primarily, players need to get out of the hell in various levels to win the game. As they fail to move ahead in the game, they learn more and more about the powers of Zagreus.

Players can interact with other god players and collect powerful weapons from them to escape hell.

Darksiders

The Darksiders has a series of multiple games and allows players to enter as horsemen of the apocalypse, who are considered as gods in many sagas. The series takes place on post-apocalyptic Earth and more than half of mankind has been wiped out. The major imbalance which led to the apocalypse starts the war.

Too Human

This game is an interesting take on Norse mythology. It adds a sci-fi twist to the tales of the Aesir. The players become a god in order to protect mankind from evil Loki and his army of machines.