Unleash your divine powers: Top video games where you can enter as a God

Do you want to feel your adrenaline pumping like divine powers? Well, some video games offer a diverse plethora of God like powers to players and allow players to become gods directly into the game. However, some other games set the premise in such a way that players become the ultimate decision makers like God. In case you want to feel like having some superpowers like God, here are some top rated games for you:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}