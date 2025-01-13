Reliance Jio, one of India’s top telecom providers, continues to attract users with its well-designed recharge plans. Among its offerings, the Calendar Month Plan has gained significant popularity due to its unique feature of aligning validity with the calendar month. Unlike standard plans that typically offer 28-day validity, this plan ensures uninterrupted services for 31 days when the month permits, providing added convenience to users.

Key Features of the Jio Calendar Month Plan The Jio Calendar Month Plan is packed with benefits that cater to the diverse needs of its subscribers. Users receive 1.5 GB of high-speed data daily, ensuring they remain connected for browsing, streaming, and working on the go. Unlimited voice calls are included, offering seamless communication without additional costs. The plan also provides 100 SMS per day, making it ideal for those who frequently use text messaging.

Additionally, subscribers gain complimentary access to Jio’s digital ecosystem, which includes JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity, enhancing their overall experience.

Free YouTube Premium Membership Offer In addition to its popular plans, Jio has introduced an exciting offer for its JioFiber and JioAirFiber customers. Those subscribing to select plans are entitled to a free YouTube Premium membership for 24 months. This feature-rich membership eliminates ads, allows users to download videos for offline viewing, and supports background playback of music and videos. Subscribers also gain access to YouTube Music Premium, unlocking a library of over 100 million songs for an enhanced entertainment experience.

Jio’s Calendar Month Plan aligns with the directives issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which urged telecom operators to offer plans with 30-day validity. While Jio previously introduced two such plans—priced at ₹296 and ₹259—these were discontinued.