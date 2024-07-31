In a groundbreaking development, California-based Apple is reportedly exploring a new method for unlocking its devices, leveraging users' unique heartbeats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a recent report from AppleInsider, the tech giant has filed and been granted a patent for a technology that could allow users to unlock their iPhones simply by holding them, utilizing their cardiovascular signatures.

The patent, filed in August 2022, outlines a method where devices like the Apple Watch could use its ECG (electrocardiogram) feature to identify and authenticate users. This means that instead of relying solely on Face ID or a passcode, users could use their heart's unique patterns to gain access to their devices.

At present, users must unlock their Apple Watch with a passcode before it can be used to unlock a Mac. However, with this new technology, taking an ECG reading with the Apple Watch could authenticate the user and unlock their other devices without additional passwords. This continuous authentication would remain active as long as the watch is worn, streamlining the user experience across multiple devices.

Additionally, Apple's patent hints at a new iPhone design equipped with heart-measuring sensors. These sensors would not only allow users to unlock their phones by casually holding them but also potentially gauge the user's mood through their heart rate.

While the technology is still in the patent stage and it is uncertain whether Apple has begun testing it, the possibility of such a feature coming to market could represent a significant shift in biometric authentication. Even if Apple is moving forward with this innovative approach, it may take a few years before it becomes available to consumers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Apple's new artificial intelligence features, termed 'Apple Intelligence,' will not be part of the stable release of iOS 18 and iPadOS updates in September, reported Mint. Instead, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, these features will be included in the iOS 18.1 update, expected in October, providing Apple with additional time to fix bugs in the latest update.

Gurman also noted that the Apple Intelligence features will first be available for software developers to test with the iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 developer beta, potentially rolling out as early as this week. This strategy is unusual for Apple, as the company generally waits until the initial version of the software is released to the public through the stable build before introducing subsequent updates.

