Unlocking iOS 18: 5 Next-level privacy features soon to transform THESE compatible devices
iOS 18 brings innovative features like Private Cloud Compute for AI, Lock and Hide Apps for privacy, Contacts Permissions for selective sharing, Dedicated Passwords App for easy password management, and Accessory Setup Kit for secure accessory pairing.
Apple's highly anticipated iOS 18 update, announced at WWDC 2024, is set to deliver a host of innovative features that elevate user experience, customization, and privacy. Here are five groundbreaking features that will soon be available on compatible devices.