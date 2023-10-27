Unlocking money-saving secrets with Google flights. Check details here

The travel sector is exceptionally volatile, particularly in a post-pandemic environment where circumstances and pricing can change swiftly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hence, it's crucial to stay updated on flight fares well before your intended travel date. To enhance the likelihood of obtaining the most budget-friendly airfare, Google Flights is a go-to resource for uncovering the secrets to smart and economical travel planning.

Among these features is Google's Price graph, which offers information on current flight prices, allowing you to gauge whether they are below, within, or above historical average prices for the same route.

Furthermore, Google Flights offers a "Date Grid" that presents prices on a date-by-date basis, enabling users to make well-informed choices.

Additionally, users have the ability to refine their search for discounts by applying a variety of filters such as stops, airlines, baggage allowances, departure times, connecting airports, and flight durations.

Earlier in August, Google introduced a new feature that aimed to save money “For searches with reliable trend data, you’ll now see when prices have typically been lowest to book your chosen dates and destination," Google said in the blog post.

According to the new insights, you might discover that the optimal time to reserve similar journeys is typically about two months prior to your departure, and at the moment, you are within that favourable window. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alternatively, travellers could find out that prices typically decrease as the departure date approaches, giving them the option to hold off on making a booking, as mentioned in the blog post.

Google noted that the best time to book flights for Christmas is around early October. “Average prices tend to be lowest 71 days before departure — a big change from our 2022 insights, which found that average prices were lowest just 22 days before departure. And the typical low price range is now 54-78 days before takeoff." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

