Up your Slack skills with these messaging tips

Up your Slack skills with these messaging tips

Slack is among the top team communication platforms in the world
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Anand Murali

Slack is among the top team communication platforms in the world. With many of our professional conversations moving to Slack, managing and keeping track of the conversations can become overwhelming. Here is a list of some frequently used native keyboard shortcuts to help you with messaging in particular

Slack is among the top team communication platforms in the world. With many of our professional conversations moving to Slack, managing and keeping track of the conversations can become overwhelming. Here are some tips to keep you on top of your Slack skills.

Slack is among the top team communication platforms in the world. With many of our professional conversations moving to Slack, managing and keeping track of the conversations can become overwhelming. Here are some tips to keep you on top of your Slack skills.

Keyboard Shortcuts for Messages

Keyboard Shortcuts for Messages

Keyboard shortcuts are one of the easiest ways to speed up your work on your computer. Slack has a list of shortcuts to manage various functions on the platforms. Here is a list of some frequently used native keyboard shortcuts to help you with messaging in particular.

Windows Os: Ctrl -> Control Key

Mac Os: Cmd -> Command Key, Opt -> Option Key

  • Ctrl/Cmd + Shift + A – Browse all your unread messages
  • Shift + Ctrl/Cmd + S – View all your saved items
  • Shift + Esc – Clear all unread messages and notifications
  • Ctrl/Cmd + F – Open console to search through messages
  • Ctrl/Cmd + Shift + K – Go to direct messages
  • Alt/Opt + Left click – Mark a message as unread
  • Esc – Mark every message in a channel or conversation as read
  • Up Arrow / Down Arrow - Move between messages
  • E - Edit a message you sent
  • S - Share a message
  • P - Pin or unpin a message
  • A - Save a message or remove from saved items
  • Delete - Delete a message that you sent

Search Modifiers

Searching for a message can, at times, be literally like searching for a needle in a haystack. Slack has implemented search modifiers to help you in a situation like that. Here are some of the key modifiers to help you search better.

  • in: - Using the modifier 'in:' followed by a channel name, username or section name will help narrow your search result to that particular channel, user or section.
  • " " - Including search term(s) using quotation marks will help narrow search results to messages containing that terms(s).
  • - - Adding a dash in front of a specific word or phrase will omit results that contain that word or phrase.
  • from: - Adding 'from:' followed by a username will narrow the search results from that of the particular user.
  • has: - Adding 'has:' followed by an emoji code will narrow the search result to messages with a particular emoji reaction.
  • is:saved - Adding this modifier to a search term will search for the term or phrase in the saved items.

Search modifiers can be used in combination to help further narrow your search result to be more precise.

