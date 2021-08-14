Up your Slack skills with these messaging tips

Slack is among the top team communication platforms in the world. With many of our professional conversations moving to Slack, managing and keeping track of the conversations can become overwhelming. Here is a list of some frequently used native keyboard shortcuts to help you with messaging in particular

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Slack is among the top team communication platforms in the world. With many of our professional conversations moving to Slack, managing and keeping track of the conversations can become overwhelming. Here are some tips to keep you on top of your Slack skills.

Slack is among the top team communication platforms in the world. With many of our professional conversations moving to Slack, managing and keeping track of the conversations can become overwhelming. Here are some tips to keep you on top of your Slack skills.

Keyboard Shortcuts for Messages {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Keyboard Shortcuts for Messages

Keyboard shortcuts are one of the easiest ways to speed up your work on your computer. Slack has a list of shortcuts to manage various functions on the platforms. Here is a list of some frequently used native keyboard shortcuts to help you with messaging in particular.

Windows Os: Ctrl -> Control Key {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mac Os: Cmd -> Command Key, Opt -> Option Key

Ctrl/Cmd + Shift + A – Browse all your unread messages

– Browse all your unread messages Shift + Ctrl/Cmd + S – View all your saved items

– View all your saved items Shift + Esc – Clear all unread messages and notifications

– Clear all unread messages and notifications Ctrl/Cmd + F – Open console to search through messages

– Open console to search through messages Ctrl/Cmd + Shift + K – Go to direct messages

– Go to direct messages Alt/Opt + Left click – Mark a message as unread

– Mark a message as unread Esc – Mark every message in a channel or conversation as read

– Mark every message in a channel or conversation as read Up Arrow / Down Arrow - Move between messages

- Move between messages E - Edit a message you sent

- Edit a message you sent S - Share a message

- Share a message P - Pin or unpin a message

- Pin or unpin a message A - Save a message or remove from saved items

- Save a message or remove from saved items Delete - Delete a message that you sent Search Modifiers {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

in: - Using the modifier 'in:' followed by a channel name, username or section name will help narrow your search result to that particular channel, user or section.

- Using the modifier 'in:' followed by a channel name, username or section name will help narrow your search result to that particular channel, user or section. " " - Including search term(s) using quotation marks will help narrow search results to messages containing that terms(s).

- Including search term(s) using quotation marks will help narrow search results to messages containing that terms(s). - - Adding a dash in front of a specific word or phrase will omit results that contain that word or phrase.

from: - Adding 'from:' followed by a username will narrow the search results from that of the particular user.

- Adding 'from:' followed by a username will narrow the search results from that of the particular user. has: - Adding 'has:' followed by an emoji code will narrow the search result to messages with a particular emoji reaction.

- Adding 'has:' followed by an emoji code will narrow the search result to messages with a particular emoji reaction. is:saved - Adding this modifier to a search term will search for the term or phrase in the saved items. Search modifiers can be used in combination to help further narrow your search result to be more precise.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}