Up your Slack skills with these messaging tips

Slack is among the top team communication platforms in the world. With many of our professional conversations moving to Slack, managing and keeping track of the conversations can become overwhelming. Here is a list of some frequently used native keyboard shortcuts to help you with messaging in particular
Slack is among the top team communication platforms in the world. With many of our professional conversations moving to Slack, managing and keeping track of the conversations can become overwhelming. Here are some tips to keep you on top of your Slack skills.
Keyboard shortcuts are one of the easiest ways to speed up your work on your computer. Slack has a list of shortcuts to manage various functions on the platforms. Here is a list of some frequently used native keyboard shortcuts to help you with messaging in particular.
Windows Os: Ctrl -> Control Key
Mac Os: Cmd -> Command Key, Opt -> Option Key
Ctrl/Cmd + Shift + A – Browse all your unread messages
Shift + Ctrl/Cmd + S – View all your saved items
Shift + Esc – Clear all unread messages and notifications
Ctrl/Cmd + F – Open console to search through messages
Ctrl/Cmd + Shift + K – Go to direct messages
Alt/Opt + Left click – Mark a message as unread
Esc – Mark every message in a channel or conversation as read
Up Arrow / Down Arrow - Move between messages
E - Edit a message you sent
S - Share a message
P - Pin or unpin a message
A - Save a message or remove from saved items
Delete - Delete a message that you sent
Search Modifiers
Searching for a message can, at times, be literally like searching for a needle in a haystack. Slack has implemented search modifiers to help you in a situation like that. Here are some of the key modifiers to help you search better.