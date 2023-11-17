Upcoming iPhone 16 could include a hardware cooling system: Report
Since Apple 15 users suffered from heating issues, several rumors surfaced online indicating that Apple is reportedly planning to introduce its iPhone 16 with a new cooling system. After Apple users started to complain about the heating issues, Apple released an update fixing the iOS.