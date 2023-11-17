Upcoming iPhone 16 could include a hardware cooling system: Report

Since Apple 15 users suffered from heating issues, several rumors surfaced online indicating that Apple is reportedly planning to introduce its iPhone 16 with a new cooling system. After Apple users started to complain about the heating issues, Apple released an update fixing the iOS.

Leaks from Kosutami indicated that Apple is planning for a significant thermal design for the iPhone 16, reported HT Tech. It is likely that the California based tech giant is developing a graphene thermal system for the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup.

Moreover, the report adds that the Pro model from the iPhone 16 lineup might incorporate metal battery casings in order to avoid overheating issues.

Previously, Ian Zelbo from 9to5Mac had reported issues with high temperatures. He even said that it was almost difficult for him to hold the smartphone without its case. However, Apple denied any flaws in its hardware. The company attributed a bug in iOS 17 and also blamed a few third-party apps that strained the processor.

Apple then released a fresh software update labeled as iOS 17.0.3, which includes release notes specifically addressing the issue of iPhones experiencing higher-than-anticipated temperatures.

In a security update detailing the fixes included in this patch, Apple identified and resolved two vulnerabilities that affected both iOS and iPadOS. The initial vulnerability was related to a kernel exploit that could potentially be abused by an attacker who had physical access to the device.

Meanwhile, Apple has also reportedly announced support for RCS (Rich Communication Services messages) in iPhones. So far, Google has asked the California based tech giant to support its Rich Communication Services messages. Those who do not know, RCS chat is considered as the successor to SMS.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple said in a statement that later next year they will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile which is the standard as per the GSM Association.

“We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users," told Apple to the publication.

