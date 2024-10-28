Upcoming mobile launches expected in November 2024: Realme GT 7 Pro, Redmi A4 5G and more3 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2024, 07:45 PM IST
November brings anticipated smartphone launches, including the Redmi A4 5G, Realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13, and Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, featuring advanced cameras, processors, and displays.
As we enter November, we can look forward to the launch of several smartphones featuring impressive cameras, fast processors, and long-lasting battery life. If you are curious about which devices are set to be unveiled this month, here is a list of some of the anticipated mobiles:
Redmi A4 5G
Xiaomi recently showcased the Redmi A4 5G smartphone during the IMC 2024, marking a significant collaboration with Qualcomm. This device will be powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, making it Xiaomi's first 5G-enabled Redmi phone priced under ₹10,000. While the official launch date is yet to be confirmed, Xiaomi has indicated that the commercial release will occur later this year.
The Redmi A4 5G is expected to be available in a single variant featuring 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced around ₹8,499, inclusive of launch and bank offers. Speculated specifications include a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a robust 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W charging. For photography, it is anticipated to house a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The device will likely run on Android 14 with HyperOS 1.0 and might feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C charging.
Realme GT 7 Pro
Realme has announced that its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, will launch in China on November 4, with an Indian release expected later in November. This device is notable for being the first in India to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Ahead of the official launch, key specifications have surfaced through TENAA certification.
The Realme GT 7 Pro is anticipated to showcase a 6.78-inch Samsung Eco² OLED Plus micro-curved display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels. It will likely support a variable refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz and boasts a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. Under the hood, it is anticipated to offer storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB and RAM variants from 8GB to 24GB. The device is expected to feature a 6,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging and a triple rear camera setup, including two 50MP sensors and an 8MP lens, complemented by a 16MP front camera. The phone might run on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, potentially with IP68/69 certification for water resistance.
iQOO 13
The iQOO 13 is set to debut in China on October 30, with numerous teasers hinting at its features and potential price hike over the iQOO 12. While the exact increase is not confirmed, iQOO’s product manager on Weibo (via ITHome) has cited rising production costs as a key factor. The iQOO 12 launched at CNY 3,999 (around ₹47,000), but it is unclear if the iQOO 13 will maintain this starting price.
The iQOO 13 is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition processor, a BOE Q10 2K LTPO OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a self-developed Q2 gaming chip. Its slim 7.99mm body will likely house a 6,150mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The phone might run on OriginOS 5, include dual speakers, and offer color options in black, green, grey, and white. As per media reports, it is likely that the phone might debut in India soon.
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2
Tecno’s sub-brand, Transition Holdings, is set to launch the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 in India soon. This announcement follows the Tecno Phantom V Fold selling out, signaling the arrival of the next-gen foldable phone. Previously launched in Africa, the Phantom V Fold 2 is expected to reach multiple markets, with India likely among them.
Priced globally at $1,099, the Phantom V Fold 2 is anticipated to be under ₹1 lakh in India, similar to its predecessor’s competitive pricing at ₹88,888. The foldable device is expected to feature a 7.8-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, paired with a 6.42-inch Full HD+ external display. The device is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor and might offer 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, a triple 50MP rear camera setup, and dual 32MP front cameras for selfies.
Note: It is important to note that some of these device launch dates may vary, as the information is based on media reports and should be considered with caution.