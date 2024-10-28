1

Redmi A4 5G

Xiaomi recently showcased the Redmi A4 5G smartphone during the IMC 2024, marking a significant collaboration with Qualcomm. This device will be powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, making it Xiaomi's first 5G-enabled Redmi phone priced under ₹10,000. While the official launch date is yet to be confirmed, Xiaomi has indicated that the commercial release will occur later this year.

The Redmi A4 5G is expected to be available in a single variant featuring 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced around ₹8,499, inclusive of launch and bank offers. Speculated specifications include a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a robust 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W charging. For photography, it is anticipated to house a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The device will likely run on Android 14 with HyperOS 1.0 and might feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C charging.