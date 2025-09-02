Upcoming phone launches in September 2025: iPhone 17 Pro Max, Oppo F31 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy S25 FE tipped

Tech enthusiasts can expect a packed September as three major smartphone makers are reportedly preparing to unveil new devices within days of one another. Apple has confirmed its autumn keynote for 9 September, Oppo is expected to be lining up the F31 series a few days later, and Samsung may bring the Galaxy S25 FE.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 17 Line-up

Apple’s keynote, branded“Awe Dropping”, will be staged at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino. The company is anticipated to reveal five new iPhone models. The standard iPhone 17 is expected to feature a slimmer aluminium frame and Apple’s latest A19 Bionic processor. A larger iPhone 17 Plus may join it, offering the same core specifications on an expanded display.

The iPhone 17 Pro is tipped to arrive with a titanium body, the upgraded A19 Pro chip, triple-lens camera system with LiDAR, and storage options reaching up to 2TB. The top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max could carry the line’s largest screen, a periscope zoom camera and the most powerful battery of the series.

Advertisement

Adding a new strand, Apple is also said to be preparing the iPhone 17 Air – an ultra-thin handset measuring just 5.5mm. To achieve this design, compromises in battery and camera hardware are expected. ProMotion’s 120Hz refresh rate is likely to remain exclusive to the Pro models.

Oppo F31 Series

Oppo is reported to be preparing the F31 series for launch in India between 12 and 14 September, according to a tipster Abhishek Yadav. The line-up is expected to include the Oppo F31 5G with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, the Oppo F31 Pro 5G with Dimensity 7300, and the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

The series could offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, with flat displays and support for 80W fast charging. This follows the Oppo F29 range, which debuted in March.

Advertisement

Also Read | Upcoming phone launches in July 2025: OnePlus Nord 5 series and more

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung, meanwhile, is due to present the Galaxy S25 FE likely on 4 September at a Galaxy Event alongside its Tab S11 tablets. Indian sales are expected to start mid-month.

The handset is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,000 nits, powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset. Camera hardware is expected to include a 50MP main sensor with optical stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide, an 8MP 3x telephoto, and a 12MP selfie camera.

A 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging is likely, with Android 16 and One UI 8 pre-installed. The design is understood to closely mirror the Galaxy S24 FE. Pricing in India is expected to fall between ₹60,000 and ₹65,000.