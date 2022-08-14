Planning to buy a new smartphone? You may want to wait a few days as the India smartphone market is gearing up for multiple launches in the coming week. Brands like Vivo, Realme, Poco and Xiaomi have lined up different phone launches. We bring you list of the upcoming smartphones in India

Vivo V25 Pro

The smartphone will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor. It may pack 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB or 256GB internal storage. Vivo V25 Pro handset will feature a 3D curved screen with water drop style notch at the top. It will be equipped with a triple camera system at the back with OIS Super Night portrait mode. The device will debut in the country on August 17.

Realme 9i 5G

Realme 9i 5G will come to the Indian market on August 18. The smartphone will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core processor. It will feature a flat feature design and will be offered in two colour options- Black and Gold. There will be three camera sensors on the back. The phone is said to be priced below ₹15,000.

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi is yet to announce the launch date of Xiaomi 12 Lite. But it is likely that the phone may launch at the end of August. The smartphone is expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and may feature a 108MP camera at the back. It is said to have a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to launch in India later this month. The smartphone is rumoured to have a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. Likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core processor, the handset may offer 8GB of RAM. The phone may have an internal storage capacity of 256GB. It is likely to have a 5,000mAh battery capacity.