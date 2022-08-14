Upcoming phones in India: Vivo V25 Pro, Realme 9i and more2 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 05:35 PM IST
- Upcoming phone Realme 9i is expected to be a budget category phone, while Vivo V25 Pro will be a mid-range phone.
Planning to buy a new smartphone? You may want to wait a few days as the India smartphone market is gearing up for multiple launches in the coming week. Brands like Vivo, Realme, Poco and Xiaomi have lined up different phone launches. We bring you list of the upcoming smartphones in India