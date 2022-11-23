UPI apps may soon impose a transaction limit: What it means?

UPI platforms such as PhonePe and Google Pay are currently dominating the market with approx 80 percent share. In order to avoid the monopoly of any UPI app, NPCI has sent a proposal of a 30 percent volume cap in November 2022, which the organisation wants the RBI to approve. At the moment, there is no transaction cap on any UPI based application like Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay.