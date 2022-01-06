The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday said unified payments interface (UPI) autopay is now live on MyJio App. Jio customers can now set standing instructions on the MyJio App using UPI AUTOPAY for their various tariff plans.

Jio said it is the first player in the telecom industry to go live with the unique e-mandate feature that was launched by NPCI.

Starting 1 October 2020, auto-debit mandates for payments of utility bills, insurance premiums, subscriptions etc were disrupted following an order from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that mandated customers to carry additional factor authentication (AFA) on all recurring payments done through their debit cards, credit cards, UPI and prepaid payments instruments (PPIs).

With UPI Autopay, Jio users will no longer need to remember their date of recharge once the validity ends as the tariff plan opted by the users would be auto renewed on the set date.

In line with RBI guidelines, for recharge amounts up to INR 5,000, customers do not have to enter the UPI PIN to validate the recharge transaction. Users can also create, modify as well as remove the e-mandate for the tariff plans as per their requirements through UPI AUTOPAY, NPCI said in its statement.

“The combination of Jio’s superior prepaid and postpaid plans and UPI AUTOPAY will now be available to every Jio user. Jio users will no longer need to remember their recharge renewal date or bill payment date and perform manual payments. This will enable an ALWAYS-ON service experience for every Jio prepaid user," said Kiran Thomas, Director, Jio.

“We are glad to associate with Jio and witness UPI AUTOPAY venturing into the ever-evolving telecom sector. We believe our collaboration will change the way Jio customers experience a renewal of their mobile tariff plans. With UPI AUTOPAY, it’s our constant endeavour at NPCI to provide an extra layer of comfort and convenience to all the customers for their recurring spending and payments. We believe that this integration will drive a favourable customer sentiment about seamless and automated recurring payments," said Kunal Kalawatia, chief of products, NPCI.

