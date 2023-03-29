UPI does not lead to a user’s mobile or app getting hacked, NPCI clarifies2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:45 AM IST
NPCI’s Twitter post says that the connection to UPI in some media and social media articles on KYC scam is ‘misleading and incorrect’.
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued a statement clarifying that UPI – Unified Payment Interface does not expose user’s KYC details. It further states that UPI payments can not result in a hacker getting access to user’s phone or the app itself.
