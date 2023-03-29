UPI does not lead to a user’s mobile or app getting hacked, NPCI clarifies

UPI works on the principle of payment using a Virtual Payment address or UPI ID — using secure method of device binding and UPI PIN to transfer money. KYC details are not used or shared during a UPI transaction. We would like to reassure that UPI continues to remain a safe and secure payment method. The intention of some of these articles/ social media messages are to mislead and thereby create mistrust about a payment method that has been adopted widely across the country.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}