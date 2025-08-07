UPI down? Users across India report payment failures and glitches, social media erupts with complaints

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services appear to be down in India today. Several users have taken to social media to report disruptions in UPI services. According to the outage tracking platform Downdetector, complaints about the outage began surfacing around 8:30 PM IST.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, 62 per cent of users reported issues with payments, 29 per cent faced problems with fund transfers, and eight per cent encountered glitches with the app.

An X user named Pratim Dasgupta posted, “Once again the UPI server is down.”

Another user took a humorous dig at the situation, writing, “#UPI down again.... UPI के भरोसे दुनिया घूमने वालों.... फिर छीछालेदर के लिए हो जाओ तैयार! 😂 #upipayment”

Meanwhile, expressing frustration with their bank, a user tagged SBI and wrote, “@TheOfficialSBI why isn’t your UPI working??? If you can’t handle it, please shut it down.”