Urgent alert for Chrome users! Indian govt. identifies critical vulnerabilities: Details

CERT-In advises Indian users to update Google Chrome to versions 129.0.6668.70/71 or newer due to critical security vulnerabilities. These flaws could allow remote control of systems, posing risks to personal and financial information. Users are urged to apply updates promptly.

The Indian government has issued an important security advisory for users of Google Chrome, urging them to update their browsers immediately if they are running versions earlier than 129.0.6668.70/.71.

The Indian government has issued an important security advisory for users of Google Chrome, urging them to update their browsers immediately if they are running versions earlier than 129.0.6668.70/.71. This alert was raised by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a branch of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, following the discovery of multiple critical vulnerabilities in Google Chrome that affect Windows, Mac, and Linux users.

These security flaws pose a significant risk, as they could allow attackers to remotely take control of targeted systems. CERT-In has warned that cybercriminals could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending specially crafted requests that trigger issues such as denial-of-service (DoS) attacks or the execution of arbitrary code. Once successfully exploited, these vulnerabilities could cause the Chrome application to crash or, worse, give the attacker unauthorized control over the affected system.

The vulnerabilities stem from specific issues within the Chrome browser, including type confusion in V8, use-after-free in Dawn, integer overflow in Skia, and improper implementation within the V8 engine. These components are critical to Chrome's functioning, and weaknesses in them create openings that remote attackers could use to launch malicious activities.

CERT-In has strongly advised users to immediately apply the patches and updates released by Google to fix these vulnerabilities. Google routinely releases security updates to improve browser performance and address known threats, but users often neglect to install these updates due to reasons like limited internet data, lack of storage space, or simply overlooking the importance of keeping software current.

Devices running outdated versions of Chrome are particularly vulnerable to exploitation by attackers. By not updating, users put themselves at risk of having sensitive information such as personal data, financial details, and browsing history compromised. CERT-In’s advisory is a reminder of the importance of staying up to date with the latest security patches to safeguard against potential cyberattacks.

 

 

Published: 30 Sep 2024, 10:04 PM IST
