Urgent alert for Chrome users! Indian govt. identifies critical vulnerabilities: Details
CERT-In advises Indian users to update Google Chrome to versions 129.0.6668.70/71 or newer due to critical security vulnerabilities. These flaws could allow remote control of systems, posing risks to personal and financial information. Users are urged to apply updates promptly.
The Indian government has issued an important security advisory for users of Google Chrome, urging them to update their browsers immediately if they are running versions earlier than 129.0.6668.70/.71. This alert was raised by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a branch of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, following the discovery of multiple critical vulnerabilities in Google Chrome that affect Windows, Mac, and Linux users.