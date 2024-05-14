Urgent Security Alert: New zero-day vulnerability discovered in Google Chrome, CERT-In issues high-severity warning
According to CERT-In’s latest security bulletin, the vulnerabilities in Google Chrome could allow a remote attacker to compromise a user's system. Google has quickly released an update for Chrome.
Google Chrome has recently been identified with a new zero-day vulnerability, raising concerns among everyday users and cybersecurity experts. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity alert, underlining the critical nature of these newly discovered security flaws.