Google Chrome has recently been identified with a new zero-day vulnerability, raising concerns among everyday users and cybersecurity experts. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity alert, underlining the critical nature of these newly discovered security flaws.

Details from CERT-In’s Security Bulletin

According to CERT-In’s latest security bulletin, the vulnerabilities in Google Chrome could allow a remote attacker to compromise a user's system. The issues identified include a use-after-free error in the visuals and angle components and a heap buffer overflow in WebAudio.

Affected Versions of Google Chrome

The vulnerabilities impact specific versions of Google Chrome across different operating systems:

Windows and Mac: Versions prior to 124.0.6367.201/.202

Linux: Versions before 124.0.6367.201

Recommended Action for Users

In response to these vulnerabilities, Google has quickly released an update for Chrome. It is essential for users to update their browsers to the latest version to protect their devices from potential exploits. Users can update their Google Chrome by following these steps:

Navigate to the three-dot menu in the upper right corner.

Select ‘Settings’.

Go to ‘About Chrome’.

Click ‘Update Chrome’.

Updating Chrome is strongly recommended to maintain the security and integrity of your data and devices.

Meanwhile, Anthropic's Claude emerged as a formidable rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT, a Microsoft-supported chatbot that surged to 100 million monthly active users within just two months of its release. Previously accessible online in selected countries, Claude's debut across the European Union marks its first availability on the web and iPhones in the region. The expansion also includes several non-EU European countries, such as Switzerland and Iceland.

In addition to its broader availability, European business customers can subscribe to the "Claude Team" plan, priced at 28 euros ($30.21) per month excluding value-added tax. This expansion not only broadens Claude's accessibility but also intensifies the competition in the rapidly evolving AI chatbot market.

