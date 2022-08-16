US chip equipment maker LAM Research to open its 2nd R&D centre in India in Sep

US chip equipment maker LAM Research to open its 2nd R&D centre in India in Sep2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 12:24 AM IST
The new centre, the company’s second in Bengaluru, will include a ‘state of the art’ hardware engineering lab consisting of deposition (a fabrication process in which thin films of materials are deposited on a wafer), etching (chemically removing layers from the surface of a wafer), and wet processing units (used for etching and cleaning the wafers), along with AR/VR-enabled capabilities