US chip equipment maker LAM Research to open its 2nd R&D centre in India in Sep

LAM Research is a leading supplier of equipment to semiconductor manufacturers such as Intel, TSMC, Samsung and Micron. The company already has over 2,000 employees in India and the new facility will help bring the majority of its work to the country. “This will help develop a network of local suppliers, which will contribute to the economy," Raghavan said. According to an April 2022 report by industry body Indian Electronics and Semiconductors Association (IESA), India could account for $85-100 billion of the global $550-600 billion global market for semiconductor manufacturing by 2030.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}