American consumer electronics company, Westinghouse, has entered the Indian market with five ‘Made-in-India’ TV models. The brand has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with the Indian manufacturer Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL).

As per the licensing contract, Westinghouse’s manufacturing, branding, designing, packaging, and retailing supply chain will be handled by SPPL. The products will be available to the customers on Amazon.

The prices of the newly launched ‘W-series’ starts from ₹7,999. The series includes a 24-inch Non-Smart LED TV and 4 Smart Android TV models – 32-inch HD Ready, 40-inch FHD, 43-inch FHD, 55-inch UHD smart TV.

The 24 Inch non-smart LED TV is priced at ₹7999 which comes up with 20W speaker output, 2 speakers, Audio Equalizer, and Automatic Volume Level audio features, and has an HD Ready display of 1366 x 768.

The 32-inch HD Ready and 40-inch FHD smart Android TV is priced at ₹12,999 and ₹18,499. Both the devices are powered by Android 9 and comes with 24W speaker output, HDR, surround sound technology, 400 nits brightness, 2 speakers, 1 GB RAM, and 8 GB ROM.

The brand provides a 30W speaker output in the 43-inch FHD TV which has been priced at ₹20,999. The model is powered by Android 9 which comes with HDR, 500 nits brightness, Surround Sound Technology, 1GB RAM, and 8GB ROM.

The 55-inch model is priced at ₹32,999 and it is powered by Android 9. The device comes with 40W speaker output, offers HDR10, 2GB RAM, Surround Sound Technology, 500 nits brightness, 8GB ROM, and 2 speakers.

All the smart TV models have 5.0 Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports, ARM Cortex A53 Processor. They get in-built Chromecast & Airplay that supports 1000+ apps and games like Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows.

HDFC Bank holders can avail 10% instant discount on all products. Interested customers will be able to access the instant discount on shopping with HDFC bank debit as well as credit card. Additionally, the instant discount will also be available on EMI transactions.

