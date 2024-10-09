US court proposes Google breakup, aims to curb tech giant’s power in search and AI
The US DOJ plans to challenge Google's monopoly in search with remedies that may include divestitures and data-sharing with competitors. Analysts warn these changes could hinder Google's AI development and create more competition in the tech sector.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has outlined potential remedies aimed at dismantling Google's dominance in online search, a move analysts say could significantly impact the tech giant’s main profit engine and slow its advances in artificial intelligence (AI), reported Reuters. Though a final decision may take years, the proposed measures target key aspects of Google's business, with far-reaching implications for its future.