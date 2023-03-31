US court sanctions Google in privacy case, company's second legal setback in days

US court sanctions Google in privacy case, company's second legal setback in days2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 02:32 AM IST
The order from US Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen in San Jose, California, stems from a class action claiming Google unlawfully tracked its users while they were using the company's Chrome browsers in private, or ‘incognito,’ mode
A U.S. court has sanctioned Google LLC for a second time in recent days, after a judge in a decision unsealed on Wednesday said the Alphabet Inc unit took too long to comply with a ruling last year in a data-privacy class action.
