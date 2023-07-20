US Federal Reserve looks to match India with launch of new real-time payments service FedNow2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM IST
The US Federal Reserve is to launch a new payment service that could allow Americans to send and receive money in seconds. The new service, called 'FedNow', will initially launch with 41 banks and 15 service providers, including community banks and large lenders such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of New York Mellon and US Bancorp, with plans to add more banks and credit unions later this year.
