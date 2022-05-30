US’ Frontier overtakes Japan’s Fugaku as world’s most powerful supercomputer

The world’s first exascale supercomputer is not just the world’s most powerful by a margin but it is also the most efficient. Frontier, developed by US’s designated supercomputer facility, the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, is the world’s first supercomputer to cross the performance margin of 1 exaflops. With this, the supercomputer has surpassed Fugaku, belonging to Japan’s Riken Centre for Computational Science, as the world’s most powerful supercomputer right now.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}