US issues alert about malware used by Chinese government

The US Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Defense “identified a malware variant used by Chinese government cyber-actors, which is known as Taidoor," according to the alert. The purpose of the alert, which contained no information about the prevalence of the malware or who has been targeted, is to “enable network defense and reduce exposure to Chinese government malicious cyber-activity."