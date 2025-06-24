US judge rules Anthropic’s use of books for AI training is fair use: All you need to know

A federal judge deemed Anthropic's training of AI with copyrighted books as fair use but found the company liable for storing pirated texts. This ruling underscores the legal complexities surrounding AI and copyright, with a jury trial scheduled for December.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated24 Jun 2025, 10:34 PM IST
A US federal judge has ruled that Anthropic’s use of copyrighted books to train its artificial intelligence system falls under fair use, but found the company in breach of copyright law for storing pirated digital copies of millions of titles.
A US federal judge has ruled that Anthropic’s use of copyrighted books to train its artificial intelligence system falls under fair use, but found the company in breach of copyright law for storing pirated digital copies of millions of titles.

A US federal judge has ruled that Anthropic’s use of copyrighted books to train its artificial intelligence system falls under fair use, but found the company in breach of copyright law for storing pirated digital copies of millions of titles. The decision, issued late on Monday by District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco, marks a significant development in ongoing legal battles over how AI companies use copyrighted material.

The lawsuit, brought by authors Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber, and Kirk Wallace Johnson, alleges that Anthropic used pirated versions of their works without permission or compensation to develop its Claude large language model. Filed as a proposed class action last year, the case is among several facing AI developers, including OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, by authors and publishers over the unauthorised use of creative works in training datasets.

You may be interested in

AI IN SPORTS

AI IN SPORTS

  • CheckAI IN SPORTS
Amazon

₹199

Get This

Training with AI beauty Lets do our best together again (Japanese Edition)

Training with AI beauty Lets do our best together again (Japanese Edition)

  • CheckTraining with AI beauty Lets do our best together again (Japanese Edition)
Amazon

₹167

Get This

Discount

50% OFF

VIDEO TRAINING Mastering Artificial Intelligence - Full Course With Deep Learning (Dvd) Fast Learning Self-Paced Tutorial High Quality Training Videos With Examples Compete With Ai World

VIDEO TRAINING Mastering Artificial Intelligence - Full Course With Deep Learning (Dvd) Fast Learning Self-Paced Tutorial High Quality Training Videos With Examples Compete With Ai World

  • CheckVIDEO TRAINING Mastering Artificial Intelligence - Full Course With Deep Learning (Dvd) Fast Learning Self-Paced Tutorial High Quality Training Videos With Examples Compete With Ai World
Amazon

₹1450

₹2899

Get This

Learn Guitar Like a Star

Learn Guitar Like a Star

  • CheckLearn Guitar Like a Star
Amazon

Get This

Transformer, Training LLM and Prompt Engineering: The Transformer Handbook: Training LLMs and Mastering Prompt Engineering for Next-Gen NLP (AI Revolution)

Transformer, Training LLM and Prompt Engineering: The Transformer Handbook: Training LLMs and Mastering Prompt Engineering for Next-Gen NLP (AI Revolution)

  • CheckTransformer
  • CheckTraining LLM and Prompt Engineering: The Transformer Handbook: Training LLMs and Mastering Prompt Engineering for Next-Gen NLP (AI Revolution)
Amazon

₹257

Get This

Discount

46% OFF

Ai Indigo Tetoron Broad Tabi Socks, Wrinkle Resistant, Mother's Day, Gift, White, 8.3 - 11.8 inches (21 - 30 cm), Unisex, white, 30.0cm

Ai Indigo Tetoron Broad Tabi Socks, Wrinkle Resistant, Mother's Day, Gift, White, 8.3 - 11.8 inches (21 - 30 cm), Unisex, white, 30.0cm

  • CheckAi Indigo Tetoron Broad Tabi Socks
  • CheckWrinkle Resistant
  • CheckMother's Day
Amazon

₹6171

₹11416.35

Get This

Discount

15% OFF

Universal AI Gun with Auto Brass Lock and Gun Container (Artificial Insemination Gun) for Veterinary Purpose Only

Universal AI Gun with Auto Brass Lock and Gun Container (Artificial Insemination Gun) for Veterinary Purpose Only

  • CheckUniversal AI Gun with Auto Brass Lock and Gun Container (Artificial Insemination Gun) for Veterinary Purpose Only
Amazon

₹670

₹790

Get This

AI beauty BMuscle Training News2 Beautiful trainers active at the training gym (Japanese Edition)

AI beauty BMuscle Training News2 Beautiful trainers active at the training gym (Japanese Edition)

  • CheckAI beauty BMuscle Training News2 Beautiful trainers active at the training gym (Japanese Edition)
Amazon

₹275

Get This

Culture Matters Podcast on International Business

Culture Matters Podcast on International Business

  • CheckCulture Matters Podcast on International Business
Amazon

Get This

Judge Alsup sided with Anthropic on the central claim, ruling that the company’s use of the books during AI training was “exceedingly transformative” and therefore protected under the doctrine of fair use. He wrote, “Like any reader aspiring to be a writer, Anthropic’s LLMs trained upon works not to race ahead and replicate or supplant them, but to turn a hard corner and create something different.”

However, the judge drew a line at the company’s storage of over seven million pirated books in a so-called “central library,” which he said went beyond acceptable limits of fair use. He found this action constituted copyright infringement and scheduled a jury trial in December to determine potential damages. Under US copyright law, damages for wilful infringement can reach up to $150,000 per work.

Anthropic, which is backed by tech giants Amazon and Alphabet, has yet to issue a statement on the ruling. In previous court filings, the company argued that its AI training methods were legally permissible and promoted innovation. It also asserted that the source of the training data, whether obtained from legitimate or pirated sources, was irrelevant to the issue of fair use.

Also Read | Anthropic launches voice mode for Claude chatbot on mobile apps

Judge Alsup rejected that argument, expressing scepticism over the necessity of using pirated materials. “This order doubts that any accused infringer could ever meet its burden of explaining why downloading source copies from pirate sites that it could have purchased or otherwise accessed lawfully was itself reasonably necessary to any subsequent fair use,” he wrote.

The ruling represents the first time a court has directly addressed the fair use defence in the context of generative AI, a legal area still largely unsettled. It highlights the growing tension between copyright holders and AI firms over how creative works are sourced and used in machine learning.

The case will now proceed to trial in December, where a jury will determine how much Anthropic must pay for its unauthorised storage of copyrighted material.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsUS judge rules Anthropic’s use of books for AI training is fair use: All you need to know
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.