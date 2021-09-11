Judge bars Apple from forcing App Store payments on apps in Epic Games case

On 30 August, South Korea passed a new law, which bars platform companies from using such policies. Though the law is yet to come into effect, Epic asked Apple to allow Fortnite back and the iPhone maker refused to do so. “Epic has admitted to breach of contract and as of now, there’s no legitimate basis for reinstatement of their developer account," the company said in a statement, adding that Epic will be allowed to return if it agrees to “play by the same rules" that others do.