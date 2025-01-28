Hello User
Donald Trump confirms Microsoft in talks to buy TikTok, teases potential bidding war

Donald Trump confirms Microsoft in talks to buy TikTok, teases potential bidding war

Aman Gupta

US President Donald Trump confirmed Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok's US operations, emphasizing a potential bidding war and asserting that China will not be involved in the process.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration taken January 19, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok in the US. Without going into much detail, Trump said that there will be a ‘bidding war’ for the future of short video app and categorically stated that ‘China won’t be involved’.

While confirming that Microsoft is in talks to buy US arm of TikTok, Trump said, “I would say yes… A lot of interest in TikTok. There’s great interest in TikTok."

In a video on TikTok, Trump said a lot of bids are coming for TikTok, writing, “We’ll see what happens. We’re going to have a lot of people bidding on it, and if we can save all that voice and all the jobs, and China won’t be involved, we don’t want China involved, but we’ll see what happens,"

“I like bidding wars because you make your best deal. So if there’s a bidding war, that’s a good thing," the US President added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aman Gupta

Aman is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making technology understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman is usually tinkering with a new gadget, lost in a great book, or concocting the perfect cup of coffee.
