US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok in the US. Without going into much detail, Trump said that there will be a 'bidding war' for the future of short video app and categorically stated that 'China won't be involved'.

While confirming that Microsoft is in talks to buy US arm of TikTok, Trump said, “I would say yes… A lot of interest in TikTok. There’s great interest in TikTok."

In a video on TikTok, Trump said a lot of bids are coming for TikTok, writing, "We'll see what happens. We're going to have a lot of people bidding on it, and if we can save all that voice and all the jobs, and China won't be involved, we don't want China involved, but we'll see what happens,"