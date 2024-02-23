US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy slams Google Gemini: Globally embarrassing rollout, blatantly racist
Google's AI chatbot Gemini has paused image generation after controversy over racial biases. US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Tesla and xAI CEO Elon Musk criticised the chatbot for perpetuating racial stereotypes in historical image generation.
Indian-American US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, on Friday, called Google's latest AI roll-out 'Gemini' a "global embarrassment" as the chatbot's text-to-image generation feature was marred in controversies over “inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions."