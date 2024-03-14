US pushes for ‘safe, secure and trustworthy’ AI regulations at United Nations
The US has introduced a resolution at the United Nations promoting ‘safe, secure and trustworthy’ artificial intelligence systems, an effort to align global regulations intended to address legal, national security and human rights concerns over the technology’s rapid expansion.
The US has introduced a resolution at the United Nations promoting “safe, secure and trustworthy" artificial intelligence systems, an effort to align global regulations intended to address legal, national security and human rights concerns over the technology’s rapid expansion.