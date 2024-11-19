US Justice Department antitrust officials will ask a judge to force Google to sell its Chrome browser, a report by Bloomberg noted. The Justice department could also ask the judge to impose some measures related to artificial intelligence and Google's Android operating system. Judge Amit Mehta could also be asked to impose data licensing requirements on Google. If the report does turn out to be true and the Judge accepts these requirements it could mean the first of its kind action on a big tech company.

The judge had ruled in August that Google had violated the antitrust law by maintaining a monopoly in search and advertising business. “After having carefully considered and weighed the witness testimony and evidence, the court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly," the ruling in August read

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!