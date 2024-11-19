Explore
US reportedly planning to force Google to sell Chrome, separate Android from other products

Livemint

Reports indicate that the US Justice Department may ask a judge to force Google to sell Chrome and impose AI-related measures. Following an antitrust ruling, Judge Amit Mehta could establish new data licensing requirements, marking a significant legal challenge for the tech giant.

US Justice Department antitrust officials will ask a judge to force Google to sell its Chrome browser, a report by Bloomberg noted. The Justice department could also ask the judge to impose some measures related to artificial intelligence and Google's Android operating system. Judge Amit Mehta could also be asked to impose data licensing requirements on Google. If the report does turn out to be true and the Judge accepts these requirements it could mean the first of its kind action on a big tech company. 

The judge had ruled in August that Google had violated the antitrust law by maintaining a monopoly in search and advertising business. “After having carefully considered and weighed the witness testimony and evidence, the court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly," the ruling in August read

Published: 19 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
