US Justice Department antitrust officials will ask a judge to force Google to sell its Chrome browser, a report by Bloomberg noted. The Justice department could also ask the judge to impose some measures related to artificial intelligence and Google's Android operating system. Judge Amit Mehta could also be asked to impose data licensing requirements on Google. If the report does turn out to be true and the Judge accepts these requirements it could mean the first of its kind action on a big tech company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}