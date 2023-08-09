US SEC chief Gary Gensler raises concern of financial crisis due to AI: Report

US SEC chief Gary Gensler raises concern of financial crisis due to AI: Report1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 07:46 PM IST
According to a media report, Gensler reiterated his stance that a rapid advancement of technology could increase the uniformity and interconnected of financial systems, and make those systems harder to regulate
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Gary Gensler has said that artificial intelligence (AI) increases the risk of a financial crisis, said Business Insider citing Dealbook.
