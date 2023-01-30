US’ tripartite chip alliance should spook China3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:59 PM IST
Deal with Japan, Netherlands sends strong signal on allied unity, and could complicate further expansion plans in China
The Biden administration’s successful effort to bring Japan and the Netherlands on board with its chip-sector export restrictions to China is a victory for U.S. diplomacy. But sustaining the strategy will require serious work.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×