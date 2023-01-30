US’ tripartite chip alliance should spook China

And there could be more levers to pull if the U.S. and its allies agree to step up their restrictions on China even further. Some analysts think the current curbs may not go far enough: Blocking the shipment of new tools to China won’t be sufficient because the country can still use its existing machines, said SemiAnalysis’s chief analyst Dylan Patel in a newsletter. He suggests limiting shipments of photoresist, a light-sensitive material used in lithography, for example. Japanese companies are leaders in manufacturing the material. Japan’s Tokyo Electron is dominant in making equipment that coat and develop photoresist on silicon wafers.