USB Type-C can be a mandate in India soon! Concern for Apple?

Earlier, it was the EU that had mandated the usage of USB-C on smart devices. This time, in a similar move, India intends to have a common charger for all smart devices. The Union government of India had initially set up an inter-ministerial task force to allow discussions over this issue and it is agreed to mandate USB-C on all smart devices.
Rohit Kumar Singh, Consumer Affairs Secretary, said, “India will shift to a USB type C charging port for all smart devices after stakeholders reached a consensus at a meeting of an inter-ministerial task force setup by the Union government."
“During the meeting, a broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops etc. Further, it was deliberated that a different charging port may be adopted for feature phones," added Singh.
Notably, the government plans to keep two common chargers instead of a single one. One of the ports will get a compatible charger with common smart devices and another will be for the low-cost feature phones. This will be done to reduce the generation of e-waste in India and help the consumers to simplify things for them.
According to a report, it is a major concern that the move to have a common charger is of the EU. It is believed that the EU’s mandate for USB-C will affect tech brands to dumb obsolete products in India and hence the country will counter it.
At the moment, there is no official decision from the government on what ports will be chosen as the standard ones. Ajay Garg- of Electronic Industries Association of India said, “Globally, the shift is pivoted towards USB-C ports, so it would make sense for us to adopt it too. One important point is that the rate of technological obsolescence in the electronic industry is very high and what is in today is out tomorrow."