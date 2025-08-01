‘Use AI to solve real problems, not chase power’: Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani

Artificial intelligence is poised to concentrate economic power and wealth in the hands of a few, but this reality should not prevent societies from using the technology to address critical challenges, according to Infosys co-founder and non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Asia Society, Nilekani acknowledged the growing influence of AI and the unequal outcomes it could produce, reportedBusiness Today. “Obviously, there is going to be a concentration of wealth and power with AI… we can't fight that. Forces at play are much bigger than any of us,” he said. However, he added that it remains essential for those in positions of influence to steer the technology towards more inclusive and socially beneficial outcomes.

The report added that Nilekani, who has previously led the development of large-scale digital infrastructure projects such as Aadhaar and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), argued that AI in India should be directed towards solving problems in areas such as healthcare, education, and language access. Rather than pursuing global leadership in AI technology, he urged a focus on practical applications that serve public needs.

During the session, he also challenged popular narratives surrounding universal basic income (UBI) as a response to potential job losses from automation. “I don't agree with the vision that these guys are propounding… that is a dystopian idea,” he said. Instead, he advocated for using AI to enhance human capabilities and enable people to do more.

Highlighting India’s track record in building digital public goods, Nilekani reportedly said the country’s advantage lies in creating cost-effective, citizen-oriented platforms. He cited UPI as an example of how innovation and frugal design can deliver scalable solutions at minimal cost. “You have to innovate to keep ahead. Otherwise, you will have negative risk-to-rewards and revolutions and so on,” he warned.