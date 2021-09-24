Use Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm UPI transactions without internet. Here's how

But these platforms need an internet connection to carry out UPI transactions. So what to do if you need to send money across without internet. It can be done using the National Unified USSD Platform (NUUP), commonly known the ‘*99#’ service. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) had launched the USSD service in November 2012, almost four years before it launched the UPI network. These two digital payment methods have since been integrated, allowing users to make UPI transactions even without an internet connection.