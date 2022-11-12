Payment apps like PhonePay, Google Pay and Paytm are used for transferring the money. The usage of these apps have been increasing due to the rise in UPI transactions. These online payment apps are easy to use and have become helpful for making cashless payments.

Interestingly, users can use GPay, Paytm and PhonePay in several native languages such as Hindi, Bangla, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi and more. In case if you want to switch the setting language from English to these mentioned languages, here’s how you can do it:

How to change language on Google Pay

STEP1. Open Google Pay on your phone.

STEP2. Go to profile by tapping on the Google account icon available at the top right corner of the screen.

STEP3. Go to the Settings tab.

STEP4. Tap on the Personal info option.

STEP5. Tap on the Change button available right next to the Language option.

STEP6. Select the language in which you want to use the app.

How to change language on Paytm

STEP1. Open the Paytm app on your smartphone.

STEP2. Go to profile from the top left corner of the screen.

STEP3. Scroll down and go to the Profile Settings tab.

STEP4. Tap on the Change Language option.

STEP5. Select the language of the choice and hit the Continue button.

How to change language on PhonePay

STEP1. Open the PhonePe app on a smartphone.

STEP2. Go to PhonePe profile from the left panel.

STEP3. Scroll down the Settings and Preferences tab.

STEP4. Tap on the Languages option.

STEP5. Select the language of the choice and hit the Continue button.