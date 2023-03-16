Users can try out OpenAI's new GPT-4 language model without paying any charges or entering a waitlist. Reportedly, Microsoft has now removed the waitlist for accessing its GPT-4 powered chatbot Bing Chat.

While users will still see a ‘Join the waitlist’ option on Bing's landing, Windows Central has reported users are getting access to the chatbot without having to wait once they click on the join waitlist option and enter their Microsoft login details.

Microsoft's communications director Caitlin Roulston spoke to The Verge on the waitlist removal issue. He said, “During this preview period, we are running various tests which may accelerate access to the new Bing for some users. We remain in preview and you can sign up at Bing.com."

Microsoft had released its controversial Bing Chat last month based on tech from OpenAI, allowing users to access the technology via a waitlist.

Microsoft is also holding an event called 'reinvent productivity with AI' later in the day, where it could unveil the changes it is making to the Bing AI chat. The company is also expected to announce how it is going to integrate ChatGPTish technology into its Office apps.

While Microsoft had earlier said it was leveraging OpenAI technology using a proprietary model called Prometheus, the Seattle-based company had not given any clarity on the language model used. Microsoft on Wednesday confirmed that the OpenAI technology used in Bing AI chatbot was indeed the recently launched GPT-4.

OpenAI launched its latest language model, GPT-4, on 14 March, bringing major changes from its predecessor, GPT-3.5. GPT-4 boasts 'more human-level performance' in many scenarios. While users will have to pay a $20/month fee to buy ChatGPT Plus subscription to access GPT-4 powered ChatGPT, by accessing Bing AI Chat they can experience the new language model without paying any fees.