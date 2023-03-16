Users can now try GPT-4 without going through a waitlist. Here's how2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 07:14 PM IST
The next-generation language model from OpenAI, GPT-4, can now be accessed without paying a monthly fee or going through a long waitlist
Users can try out OpenAI's new GPT-4 language model without paying any charges or entering a waitlist. Reportedly, Microsoft has now removed the waitlist for accessing its GPT-4 powered chatbot Bing Chat.
